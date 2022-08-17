Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE V traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.24. 129,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.