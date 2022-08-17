Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
