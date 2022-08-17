Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 69,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.