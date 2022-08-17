Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $822,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

