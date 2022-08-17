Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.77 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.53. 75,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

