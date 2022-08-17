Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $4,898,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after buying an additional 496,271 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 247,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

