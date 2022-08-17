Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.38 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.58. 164,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,379. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.