Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.04 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.