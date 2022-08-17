Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 752,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,205,512. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.