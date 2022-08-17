Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 211 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.44. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.