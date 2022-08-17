Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 1,522 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,827. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

