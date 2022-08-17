Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 298.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.