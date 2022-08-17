Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,381,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 7,674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 649.7 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAUF opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

