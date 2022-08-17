Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 12,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

