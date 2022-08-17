Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Columbia Care Stock Performance

CCHWF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

(Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.