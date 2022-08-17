Color Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,722.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00582685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00258037 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018495 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

