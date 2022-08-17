Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 619,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE CLBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270. Colombier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.