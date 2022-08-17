Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

FOF stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

