Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
FOF stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
