Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

