CNA Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,381,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,278,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,194 shares of company stock worth $6,679,694. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. 20,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.



