CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,230 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,729 shares of company stock valued at $56,870,806. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

MTSI stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 17,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,893. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

