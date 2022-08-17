CNA Financial Corp Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

FISV traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,077. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

