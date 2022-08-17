CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,780 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.5 %

SKY stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,090. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.