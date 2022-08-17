CNA Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. 2,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,425 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

