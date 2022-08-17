CNA Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 20,000 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

