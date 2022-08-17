CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

IRTC stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.11. 9,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,460. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

