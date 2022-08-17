CNA Financial Corp Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 3.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,352,000 after buying an additional 1,562,598 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after buying an additional 5,856,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 61,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,025. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.