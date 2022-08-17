CNA Financial Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $40,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $20,301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $10.83 on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,923. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.