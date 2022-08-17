CNA Financial Corp Buys 860 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,176. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

