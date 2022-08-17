CNA Financial Corp Acquires 790 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,076 shares of company stock worth $5,869,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 1.4 %

NSP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

