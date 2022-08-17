CNA Financial Corp Acquires 3,776 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Repay worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 26,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $24.53.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

