CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

CloudMD Software & Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 62,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.