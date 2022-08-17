CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

CloudMD Software & Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 62,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

