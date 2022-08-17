Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 1,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,021. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

