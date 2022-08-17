Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLPR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 1,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,021. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
