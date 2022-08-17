Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 317,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 113.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 66,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 238.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $756.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.