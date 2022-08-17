Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 28,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after buying an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.