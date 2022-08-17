Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $135.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.