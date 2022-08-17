Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $135.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $118.92.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.