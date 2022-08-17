Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

