Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 0.7 %
Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £506.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,192.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.57.
