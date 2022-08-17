Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 0.7 %

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £506.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,192.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.57.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

