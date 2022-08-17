City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 912,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

CIO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 6,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.