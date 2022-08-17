City Developments Limited (CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
City Developments Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
About City Developments
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Developments (CDEVY)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.