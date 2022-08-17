Citigroup Lowers Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Sell

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEBR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of WEBR opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the second quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.