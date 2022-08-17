Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NYSE:C traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

