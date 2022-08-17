Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 46,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,679,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

