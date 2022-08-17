Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,405,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370,314. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

