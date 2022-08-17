Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,573,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,414 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

