CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CIR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
CIR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
See Also
