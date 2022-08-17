CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

CIR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

