Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cingulate stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Price Performance

Cingulate stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.