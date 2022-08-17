Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.77 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 221464286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cineworld Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £113.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Stories

