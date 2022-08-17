CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW) Short Interest Update

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIIG Capital Partners II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 516,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIIGW remained flat at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.