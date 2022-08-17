Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.61. 1,489,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

