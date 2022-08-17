Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $54,210.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

